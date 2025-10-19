Microfinance Bank Introduces New Payment Features

A microfinance bank and digital banking platform, Kolomoni, has introduced two new features for personal banking known as ‘Snap and Pay’ and “Schedule Payment.” The two new tools for personal banking are designed with a view to enhancing user convenience, reducing transaction errors, and streamlining everyday financial tasks.

The Head of Personal Banking at Kolomoni, Mrs. Simbiat Kazeem said the ‘Snap and Pay’ feature allows users to snap a photo of an account number, with the app using optical character recognition (OCR) to automatically extract the details.

Kazeem said this procedure would eliminate manual entry, making transactions faster, more accurate, and effortless. Explaining the functions of the “Schedule Payment” feature, Kazeem said the tool allows users to automate recurring bills, subscriptions, family commitments, and transfers, ensuring timely payments without the stress of remembering deadlines.”

She added that the mission of the financial firm for launching the two new tools was to simplify finance for our users, and these features reflect our commitment to providing innovative solutions that save time and reduce errors.

“Snap and Pay’ and ‘Schedule Payment’ empower our customers to manage their finances efficiently while focusing on what truly matters in their lives. “The new features reinforce Kolomoni’s position as a leader in digital banking innovation, particularly in a competitive fintech market where convenience and ease-of-use drive customer retention.

By integrating technology with practical banking solutions, Kolomoni ensures that users have control, reliability, and peace of mind in their financial transactions.”

Speaking on how existing and prospective customers could access the two payment features, the Head of Personal Banking at Kolomoni said: “Kolomoni Personal Banking can be downloaded on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

According to her “This will allow users to experience the convenience of automated payments and effortless transactions anytime, anywhere.” Kazeem said the newly introduced tools by the microfinance bank would simplify transactions and automate recurring payments, reinforcing its commitment to providing an innovative and user-friendly digital banking solution.

She stated that with the introduction of new features, the financial institution has further promoted financial inclusion and empowered Africans through innovative banking solutions in Nigeria and The Gambia.