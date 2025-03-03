Microfinance Bank Empowers Customers, Launches 24-Hour Support Scheme

Share

Kolomoni Microfinance Bank (MFB) has relaunched its ‘Kolomoni Dey 4 U’ with new rewards, expanded its USSD banking, and 24-hour support to boost the microeconomic sector in the country.

The Managing Director of the bank, Yusuf Adeojo said the new move is aimed at strengthening its commitment to financial empowerment, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Adeojo disclosed that the flagship rewards campaign is an enhanced initiative that brings cashback rewards, an expanded USSD banking service, and 24/7 customer support, ensuring that customers enjoy seamless and rewarding banking experiences.

According to him “With billions in processed transactions and 70,000+ active customers, Kolomoni continues to redefine digital banking and financial inclusion by putting real money

back into customers’ pockets.

“Kolomoni Dey 4 U” is more than just a campaign; it represents the bank’s mission to deliver tangible financial benefits by leveraging technology to empower Nigerians and Africans at large across all income levels.

“At Kolomoni, we believe that banking should not only be seamless but also financially rewarding.

‘Kolomoni Dey 4 U’ is designed to give our customers more value, easier access, and better financial solutions. A core element of the initiative is the cashback incentive, which allows customers to earn money back on everyday transactions such as transfers, bill payments, and savings.

“This ensures that customers receive real financial value with every interaction, reinforcing Kolomoni’s reputation as ‘The Bank That Pays.”

Speaking on the campaign, the Chief Technology Officer(CTO), Daniel Ale, added that another key enhancement is the expansion of Kolomoni’s USSD banking service, which was initially launched last year.

According to him “By simply dialing *5250#, customers can now seamlessly perform transactions anytime, anywhere, without an internet connection.

“Understanding that customer experience is key to financial inclusion, Kolomoni has also introduced 24/7 dedicated support, ensuring that customers receive assistance whenever they need it.

“Whether for transaction inquiries, troubleshooting, or general banking support, Kolomoni’s customer service team is available round the clock to provide a hassle-free experience.”

With the new development, MFB, a subsidiary of CapitalSage Technology and a fintech group with investment ratings by Agusto and GCR, has reaffirmed Its position as ‘The Bank That Pays’ with cashback, seamless transactions and digital innovation in Nigeria and The Gambia.

It promotes financial inclusion and empowers Africans through innovative banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and businesses across Nigeria and Africa.

