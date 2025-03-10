Microfinance Bank Appoints Chairman

Share

LAPO Microfinance Bank has appointed Godwin Ehigiamusoe as chairman of its board of directors. The bank explained in a statement that he was appointed after retiring as the managing director of the bank in 2019.

Ehigiamusoe succeeded Osare tin Demuren, who provided excellent leadership for the institution particularly in consolidating the microfinance bank’s leadership position in the sub-financial sector.

He has rich experience and institutional memory that would be of immense benefits to the bank and national financial inclusion efforts.

Ehigiamusoe is an acknowledged microfinance practitioner, who has for over three decades pioneered several initiatives that have contributed to the expansion of the frontiers of finance in Nigeria and beyond.

In the late 1980’s, he initiated Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) as a non-governmental response to the spike in poverty as a result of the implementation of the Structural Adjustment Programme-SAP.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

