Microfinance, AMMBAN Partner On AfriGO Debit Cards

Kolomoni Microfinance Bank and the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) have partnered to provide AfriGO debit cards to millions of Nigerians, aiming to improve financial accessibility and inclusion across the country.

The collaboration leverages Kolomoni’s expertise as a leading digital banking platform and AMMBAN’s extensive network of mobile money and bank agents to promote financial inclusion nationwide.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director of Kolomoni Microfinance Bank, Yusuf Adeojo, emphasized the significance of the partnership.

“Through this collaboration, Kolomoni users and AMMBAN members will benefit from AfriGO’s advanced debit card technology. This translates to faster transactions, enhanced security features, exclusive rewards, and unparalleled convenience,” Adeojo said.

“This partnership underscores Kolomoni’s commitment to redefining financial services in Nigeria while driving financial empowerment.”

AfriGO is Nigeria’s first National Domestic Card Scheme, designed to promote financial inclusion by providing access to essential financial services and government interventions to the 35.9 percent of Nigerians currently financially excluded.

Speaking on the collaboration, the Managing Director and CEO of AfriGOpay Financial Services Ltd. (AFSL), Mrs. Ebehijie Momoh, said: “AfriGO’s partnership with Kolomoni MFB underscores our commitment to driving financial inclusion by offering secure, accessible, and affordable payment solutions to the unbanked and underbanked segments of Nigeria.

“With AfriGO cards, customers can enjoy seamless, secure, and convenient access to digital financial services, including cash withdrawals and both physical and online payments. Our partnership with Kolomoni MFB strengthens Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, fostering sustainable economic growth and self-reliance. Together, we are reshaping the financial landscape for a more inclusive and digital future.”

AMMBAN Chairman, Obioha Oti, reiterated the association’s goal of facilitating the widespread adoption of cashless transactions in grassroots areas.

“This collaboration will not only benefit AMMBAN members but will also extend to small and medium-sized business owners, especially in rural and suburban areas,” he said.

“By equipping them with AfriGO debit cards and other financial tools from Kolomoni, we are fostering economic growth and expanding financial access across the country, which has always been our vision.”

According to Oti, the partnership is a significant step toward reducing financial exclusion in Nigeria and ensuring that more individuals and businesses can confidently participate in the digital economy.

Kolomoni MFB is committed to promoting financial inclusion and empowering Africans through innovative, digital-first banking solutions that are secure, seamless, and tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses.

AfriGO, launched by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), is designed to provide affordable and accessible digital payment options as part of a national drive toward financial inclusion.

AMMBAN was established to coordinate and enhance the efforts of mobile money and bank agents toward the Federal Government’s financial inclusion policy.

The association drives cashless transactions and e-payments at the grassroots, enabling users to pay bills, make transfers, and carry out other financial activities directly from their mobile phones.

A recently introduced value proposition of instant settlement for POS transactions also promises a seamless and efficient payment experience for merchants and consumers by reducing transaction delays.

The AfriGO debit card empowers local businesses, strengthens the domestic financial ecosystem, and opens new opportunities in Nigeria’s expanding card payment space.

According to a recent report by Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA), 35.9 percent of Nigerians remain financially excluded, with the northern region being the most affected.

In response, Kolomoni and AMMBAN have joined forces to bridge this gap and ensure that more unbanked and underserved individuals gain access to essential financial products, including the AfriGO debit card.

Leveraging their combined network of agents, the partnership aims to target millions of Nigerians and significantly reduce the number of financially excluded citizens.

