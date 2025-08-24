Micohype Redefines Human Hair Industry, Boosts Nigerian Economy

Founded by Headley Tammra Jean and Micheal Oyeleye Isaac, Micohype Beauty Hair is changing the game in Nigeria’s human hair industry.

In just a few years, the brand has become a standout name in fashion and beauty—driving innovation, creating jobs, and influencing trends both locally and globally.

Since launching in 2018, Micohype Beauty Hair has grown into a trusted leader known for quality, ethical sourcing, and sustainability.

By working directly with rural communities and hair suppliers, the brand ensures its products are not only premium but also sourced responsibly. This approach supports economic growth in underserved areas, providing jobs and steady income for many families.

Micohype Beauty Hair offers a wide variety of hair textures and styles, including human hair braiding extensions such as: Dreadlocks human hair extensions, Afro kinky bulk human hair, Afro kinky bulk human hair 4C, Wet and Wavy human hair for braids, Water Wave Branding Extensions, Deep wave Braids Extensions, Kinky curly Braiding Extensions, Loose wave Extensions for Braids, Body wave boho braids extensions, Straight human hair for boho braids, Kinky straight human hair braiding extensions, Burmese curls human hair for braids 12A, Afro boho braids human hair extensions.

They also offer top-quality wigs like: Vietnamese single donor raw human hair, Unprocessed Indian human hair, Kinky straight wig bundles, Straight human hair wig, Frontal hair wigs.

This diverse catalog has helped Micohype Beauty Hair meet the needs of a wide range of customers, from Nigerian stylists to international beauty professionals.

Their growing popularity is also thanks to their educational efforts—offering tutorials and workshops that teach hair care, styling, and wig maintenance.

More than a beauty brand, Micohype Beauty Hair is also a force in economic development. The company has created a strong supply chain, opened new job opportunities, and invested in community programs that support talent in the beauty industry. This has encouraged entrepreneurship, especially among young people.

Industry experts point out that Micohype Beauty Hair’s impact goes beyond business. By promoting natural textures and cultural pride, the brand is helping redefine beauty standards in Nigeria. It encourages self-love and the celebration of African identity in the global beauty space.

As demand for quality human hair products continues to rise, Micohype Beauty Hair stands ready to lead.

The brand is not just keeping up with global trends—it’s setting them. And with its strong values and vision, Micohype Beauty Hair is proving that Nigerian businesses can make a powerful mark on the world.