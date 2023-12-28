Michigan Top Court Rejects Trumps Election Ban

Michigan’s Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal by voters in the US state to disqualify Donald Trump from next year’s presidential primary. They sought to invoke a clause in the US Constitution, barring anyone who has engaged in insurrection, over Trump’s role in the 2021 Capitol riots.

The decision comes days after Colorado became the first state to rule that Trump was not an eligible candidate. Michigan is considered a battleground state in the 2024 general election, reports the BBC.

Traditionally voting Democrat, it supported Trump, a Republican, in his successful 2016 presidential campaign, but then reverted to current President Joe Biden in 2020. Pro-democracy advocacy group Free Speech for People filed the lawsuit in September.

But unlike in Colorado, the bid failed early on in the process, and the appeal to the Supreme Court was seen as having little chance of success.