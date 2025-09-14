New Telegraph

September 16, 2025
Michelle Visits Priscilla Ojo, Baby Rakeem In Canada

It was a moment of celebration and jubilation as Michelle Aigbe, daughter of popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, paid a special visit to her close friend, Priscilla Ojo, and her newborn son, Rakeem, in Canada.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Priscilla, the daughter of Nigerian actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo, recently welcomed her first child, Rakeem, in Canada, sparking widespread excitement among fans and fellow celebrities.

Michelle, who shares a strong friendship bond with Priscilla, made the trip to Canada to spend time with the new mother and her baby.

Pictures and clips of the visit have since gone viral, with fans praising the bond between the celebrity daughters and celebrating the milestone in Priscilla’s life.

Priscilla looked radiant as she introduced baby Rakeem to Michelle, who expressed her joy at meeting her friend’s son for the first time.

“Priscilla has a baby”, Michelle said happily.

Priscilla replied: “Yes o, I’m now a mother”.

The moment has warmed the hearts of many social media users, with fans leaving congratulatory comments for the new mum while applauding Michelle for showing up for her friend.

