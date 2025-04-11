New Telegraph

April 11, 2025
April 11, 2025
Michelle Obama Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumors

Michelle Obama has spoken out against rumours that her marriage to Barack Obama might be in trouble.

The former first lady has not accompanied her husband to several high-profile events – including Donald Trump’s inauguration and the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter – fuelling speculation that they might be separating.

Without explicitly mentioning these occasions, Ms Obama told the Work in Progress podcast hosted by actress Sophia Bush that she was now in a position to control her own calendar as a “grown woman”.

She said that people were not able to believe that she was “making a decision” for herself and instead “had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing”.

Ms Obama shared that she felt some guilt for stepping back from certain duties. “That’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with like disappointing people,” she said.

