Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has expressed disbelief and gratitude after being named to the 2023 FIFPRO Women’s World XI nomination, describing the honour as “insane.”

Folowing the nomination, New Telegraph reports that the Houston Dash defender has become the only Nigerian on the 25-player shortlist.

Alozie is the only Nigerian among the 25 finalists for the prestigious, peer-voted award, which has drawn criticism for its perceived Eurocentric bias following the omission of several key African stars from the recent Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Alozie Credits Super Falcons’ Success

Alozie made her heartfelt remarks during a live TikTok session when asked by Pulse Sports Nigeria reporter about her unexpected inclusion. She was quick to credit her national teammates for providing the platform for this global recognition.

“It’s insane,” Alozie stated. “There are amazing people on that list. Obviously, without the Super Falcons and how we performed at WAFCON, I wouldn’t be on that list. So, shoutout to the Super Falcons crew.”

Alozie’s nomination follows a phenomenal year where she played a key role in Nigeria clinching a historic 10th WAFCON title. Her consistent performances for her club, Houston Dash, in the NWSL also contributed to her selection by professional players worldwide.

Controversy Surrounds Notable Absences

While Alozie’s nomination is a high point, the 25-player list, voted on by professionals globally, has been met with some controversy due to what critics label a “Eurocentric bias.”

The most glaring absence for Nigerian fans is that of Super Falcons skipper Rasheedat Ajibade, who was named the WAFCON Player of the Tournament, and Nigerian hero Esther Okoronkwo.

Their exclusion, alongside that of other high-performing Africans, leaves Alozie, Zambia’s Barbara Banda, and Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak as the only African representatives.

The FIFPRO World XI shortlist is unique because it is the only global award decided exclusively by the votes of professional footballers.

The 25 players who received the most votes for their respective positions based on performances throughout the season (qualifying period not specified in the updated data) are named on the shortlist.

The final team of 11 will consist of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards, with the final outfield spot going to the player with the next highest vote total. The XI will be revealed on Nov 3, 2025