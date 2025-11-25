New Telegraph

November 25, 2025
November 25, 2025
Michelin-Starred Australian Chef Skye Gyngell Dies Aged 62

Pioneering Australian chef Skye Gyngell has died aged 62.

Gyngell rose to fame in the UK after her garden centre cafe in south-west London was awarded a coveted Michelin star, one of the highest culinary honours.

She went on to helm Spring restaurant at Somerset House and Marle and Hearth at Heckfield Place in Hampshire.

Gyngell’s family said she died on Saturday in London, describing her as a “culinary visionary who influenced generations of chefs and growers globally to think about food and its connection to the land”.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver paid tribute to Gyngell – who was diagnosed with skin cancer last year – and thanked her for “all you did to inspire young cooks”.

During the 1980s, Gyngell pioneered the “slow food movement” before becoming a private chef for clients including Nigella Lawson, Madonna and Guy Ritchie, reports the BBC.

