Michael’s Generator: A Challenge For Policy Makers

Against the dark backdrop of persisting challenges of epileptic electric power supply and distribution here in the country, the trending news item of the innovation of a noiseless generator, which does not use fuel, made by one Oyekunle Michael has come as a brilliant light in the dark tunnel of gross leadership failure. According to several news reports, Michael, a computer science graduate of Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa in Osun State, will host the innovation in 2022.

That was after 13 years of trials and failures that occurred 15 odd times! Also worthy of note is that he spent about N250, 000 of his hard -earned money out of his savings to fulfil his dream. That certainly deserves immense commendation, not only from concerned individuals but from both the private and public sectors. Talking about his innovation he had this to say: “It’s very effective, just like normal petrol and diesel generators.

The one I built now has 900 watts capacity of the ‘I better pass my neighbour’ gen and can power home appliances like TVs, fans, bulbs, depending on the size.” That is of course quite interesting. Furthermore, he added that: “I can build from 1 KVA up to 20 KVA, to power a whole building and offices, with help and support.” There comes in the much- needed intervention from the stakeholders and patriotic Nigerians.

Of great significance, is the fact that Michael’s innovation is eco-friendly and noiseless. That will certainly save millions of lives from the carbon- monoxide fumes that are hazardous to human health. The noiseless nature will similarly save many citizens from mental stress that comes from the daily use and exposure to the ubiquitous loud generators. Lest we forget, Michael like some other creative, resourceful and committed young Nigerians achieved the feat, virtually all on his own.

There are indeed, great lessons to learn from the innovator, who, instead of giving up hope on life, after the parents separated and his mother sent him to live with his father’s elder brother in a remote village outside Ibadan decided to take up the gauntlet and change his season of sorrows to that of a brighter tomorrow.

This is truly exceptional for him, unlike some of his peers, who, under such similar discouraging circumstances, took the wrong steps to become cultists, extortionists, thieves and kidnappers! Rather than capitulate, he trekked for kilometres to school. And he came back home, to battle life without electricity to power light bulbs for him to be able to read his books.

That happened many times. Incidentally, that darkness became the spur to move to higher ground; urging him to fight and fashion the best way forward. So, he trudged on, refusing to give up. It was a great step taken forward when the idea of the noiseless generator that does not use fuel came up that he decided to discuss it with his teacher in the subject of physics.

He was the one who told him that the idea was possible, if only he could build an engine to drive the alternator. Good enough, that he thought outside the box and took the bull by the horn. Having come this far, deploying his immense creative ingenuity to be a solution-provider to the challenges of unstable power supply, the onus lies on the shoulders of the political leaders, the policy makers and the private sector to do the needful and quickly so. But the fears from the public persist.

The questions they keep asking, as reflected in the comments by those who responded to the news of the new generator on his Twitter handle are pertinent. For instance, will those unpatriotic Nigerians who have over the years been benefitting from the corruption in the power sector and those who keep importing them allow Michael’s dream to see the light of day? What about the fact that his generator is going to work out without fuel in an oil-producing country?

To fashion the best way forward, the Ministry of Science and Technology should come up with credible database to identify the nexus between the products of our home-grown and our geniuses, especially in the Diaspora, providing sellable solutions to our challenges and that of the world at large. Also, the ministries of Education, Health and those in charge of Environmental Protection at the federal and state levels should rise to the occasion while the Public, Private Partnerships (PPP) will play their parts.

That is because the inventors and innovators need the patents for their ideas, as well as their financial wherewithal for mass production of their creative ideas. As Oyekunle Michael joins the league of Nigerian- born great inventors such as Philip Emeagwali, Col. Oviemo Ovadje (rtd), Silas Adekunle and Jelani Aliyu, let pragmatic policies and programs drive their desires to eventually benefit Nigerians.

That is how it operates in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Germany, Japan and Cuba, backed by sustainable policies, where local inventions and innovations matter most to the people.