Michael Uba Speaks On Why Seven Men Dumped Tolanibaj

Nollywood actor and comedian, Michael Uba has reacted to the comment made by Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tolanibaj that she dated over seven men and none of them proposed marriage to her.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Tbaj revealed how she dated seven men and thought every one of them was her future husband but they always left her in a recent episode of the Bahd and Boujee podcast, which was co-hosted by her and Moët Abebe.

She further noted that all the good men are now taking since what is left in the dating pool are now remnants.

Reacting to this, the “Jenifa’s Diary” star, Michael Uba advised the reality star to sit and ask herself questions if she thinks all seven men are the problem.

He also recalls Tolanibaj’s admission that her sole contribution to her relationship is her sweet p*ssy and pointed out that this could also be the problem.

He said, “You’ve been with 7 men and dey are all d problem? Sit and ask yourself questions.

“Sometimes having bad experiences in relationships doesn’t necessarily mean u are a bad person, sometimes u have a poor choice in picking partners, sometimes u don’t know how to date, and sometimes u just don’t know what it takes to keep a relationship, and finally, sometimes the only tin u bring to d table is ur *coughs*….if u know u know.”

