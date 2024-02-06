Michael Okpara University Students Protest Fee Hike, Paralyze Academic Activities

Academic activities were on Tuesday disrupted by students of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) over a hike in school fees.

The students who trooped out in their numbers to protest the increase in fees announced by the management insisted on its reversal.

The protest also affected the ongoing examination of the final-year students as the rampaging mob forced them to disperse. They stormed different halls and chased out students writing their first-semester examinations.

New Telegraph gathered that it took the effort of security operatives to move the Vice Chancellor, Professor Maduebibisi Owe, to safety.

It was gathered that the protest was sparked on Monday when the VC announced that students who have not met their fee obligations would not be allowed to sit for the first semester examinations. Following the directive, some students were shut out of the examination, a situation that prepared the ground for Tuesday’s protest.

It was observed that the protesters also destroyed the glasses and other property at the university Senate Building, secretariat of the Students Union Government (SUG), library, microfinance bank, main gate and others.

The aggrieved students who barricaded the Umuahia – Ikot Ekpene highway, at the University main gate disrupting vehicular traffic, sang anti-management songs: “VC Iwe, reverse our school fees,” “Say no to extortion,” “Allow us to write our examinations,” among others.

Shop owners closed the school gate quickly closed their shops for fear of being attacked by the protesters.

It took the intervention of the police to disperse the protesters with tear gas and gunshots into the air.

Some of the students, who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, said they were protesting against the insensitivity of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Iwe, and his management towards the plight of the students.

One of them said, “We started our first-semester examination yesterday (Monday) and the vice chancellor came to the hall and sent out those who had not paid their school fees.

“They increased our school fees twice in 2023; some of us were paying about N50,000, but it is now between N120,000 and N150,000. The vice chancellor insisted that students must pay it at once, even when we begged them to allow us to pay in two instalments for the two semesters.”

Another student said: “Some of us were stopped from writing the examination because our names were yet to appear after doing our biometrics. The management introduced the compulsory bio-data for students this semester and it is still ongoing but they said that no student will write an examination without it.”

Some of the final-year students lamented that the action of the management would make it impossible for them to graduate with their set.

The SUG President, Emmanuel Chjioke, could not be reached for comments as neither he nor his executive members could be seen.

Meanwhile, the university management has slammed indefinite suspension of all academic activities ordering students to vacate the campus immediately.

In a release issued by the VC Prof. Iwe, he dismissed insinuations that the students staged the protest over the refusal of the school management to allow them to take part in first-semester exams in connection with non-payment of school fees, saying about 70% per cent of students have made payment while thousands of others were in the queue to pay before the “miscreants” struck.

“Miscreants took over the University, chasing and pursuing the Vice-Chancellor, damaging his official vehicle and those of his officials claiming that they were not allowed to take their 1 Semester examination owing to their failure to pay their charges.”