Michael Odiong Named CEO of the Year 2024 By Paradise Music Festival and Awards

The visionary leader of Premier Records Limited, Michael Odiong, has been honoured with the prestigious Record Label CEO of the Year 2024 award by the Paradise Music Festival and Awards (PMFA).

The award, announced during a grand ceremony on December 15, 2024, recognises his exceptional contributions to revitalising Nigeria’s oldest record label and solidifying its legacy in the music industry.

According to the PMFA organisers, Odiong earned the award for his unwavering dedication and innovative strategies that have propelled Premier Records Limited back into the spotlight.

Once a forgotten entity in the industry, the label has witnessed a remarkable resurgence under his leadership, gaining renewed respect and recognition.

In his acceptance remarks, Odiong expressed heartfelt gratitude to the media and industry stakeholders for their unwavering support. “This award is not just a recognition of my efforts but also a testament to the incredible team and partners who believe in our vision.

I deeply appreciate the media’s role in amplifying our work and helping to shine a light on Premier Records’ legacy,” he said. Premier Records Limited continues to celebrate and preserve the rich history of Nigerian music while charting a bold path for the future.

The CEO’s recognition by PMFA highlights the growing impact of the label’s revival efforts, setting a benchmark for excellence in the music industry.

Premier Records Limited, Nigeria’s oldest record label, has been a cornerstone of the nation’s music heritage, nurturing iconic talents and producing timeless classics.

Under Odiong’s stewardship, the label is blending tradition with innovation, fostering new talent while honoring its storied past.

