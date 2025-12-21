Mich Straaw: Music Stars Need To Develop New Talents Under Them

Micheal Oghenovo Straaw, popularly known in the Nigerian music industry as Mich Straaw, is the soul/R&B singer, who sounds so much like early 2000 Craig David. Straaw’s talent can be felt from a mile away as freestyle is his forte. He has been described as Nigerian singer with the Boys2Men vibe. He gained popularity with his emotive voice, introspective lyrics about love and growth, blending live instruments with Afro-fusion, and authentic sound. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he speaks about finding himself in the music industry and why music show organisers should do better for up and coming music artistes.

Did you get teased a lot back in high school because of your name spells Straaw?

No, I was quite tall. So, you can’t really intimidate me.

At what point in your life as a young man did you decide music was the career for you?

My story is quite peculiar. I didn’t want to do music as a child. So, I didn’t sing in a choir or play any instrument. I just happened to be in a place when I was 25 and at that point, music was all that was around me. When I returned to Nigeria, that time, I was privileged enough to work with Jesse Jaggs. I was the DJ for his event at Muson centre, Lagos. From there, I started doing a bunch of recordings with some of my friends and ended up making music.

Since it was not music you dreamed about back then, what career were you aiming for?

I wanted to be an engineer. I actually left Nigeria to go do Chemical Engineering abroad but then I came back without the Chemical Engineering certificate, music found me or let’s say, we found each other and you can imagine how my mum felt.

When you went into music career, your parents didn’t like it?

My mum was not happy at all. My dad was late by that time. So, it was only my mum. If my mum could disown me, she would have. I was her only son and the only child. Music was never on the card.

How does she feel now that your music has made some progress?

She likes the music but she is waiting for the money. God has been faithful. There has been. moments I have made good money and there are moments I have not made much. There were times I am not paid anything at all for a performance.

Those times must have been when you were still up and coming artiste-the paying your dues period?

Well, that’s what they say but paying your dues should be in the work, not performing for free. The music show organisers should be able to rate a new artiste’s work and see if it’s good enough. If it’s not, they should be asked to go back to the drawing board. They should be able to offer the up and coming artistes a little stipend for their performance.

I don’t believe because I went through hardships, others should as well, though I am not going to make excuses for some artistes who have not done their job well. For you to make it in the music industry, you have to work very hard and you have to be really good. You need to be so good that you can’t be ignored.

You once spoke about the challenges up and coming music artistes go through before they become big stars. What is your major concern that needs to be changed or adjusted?

It’s not like up and coming music artistes are intentionally targeted or anything of sort. I just think music show organisers should be more intentional about including up and coming artistes in their planning. A lot of the time, they are neglected. Sometimes, it’s because there is so much going on in putting a music show together. I have put up a music show myself and I know it takes a lot. A lot of upcoming artistes end up being at the firing line. They end up taking the short end of the stick. They should get more from a career they are working hard to be part of.

Nigerian music industry is big but what do you think it’s still lacking?

Credibility! I say credibility because that is how you get investments. Everybody is just doing their individual things and those who have made it in the industry are not doing enough. Music stars should start seeing themselves as corporations. Olamide is one of the few in the industry that works like a corporation.

He has a track record of artistes that have been successful from his platform. Imagine if we had 100 of Olamide’s kind. It’s true we are trying to have a good time but for most of us, this is our livelihood. This is our life. We need to put in more effort in moving the industry forward by lifting other up and coming artistes.

You sing like Craig David and Boys2Men. Are you an R&B artiste? Are you a lover boy singer?

I am a God’s boy and God is love. Yes, I do love, love. I believe that if we love genuinely and know how much we are looking loved, the world will be a better place. If you don’t know love, you cannot express it. I consider myself a soul singer, not R&B.

How do you see the acceptance of R&B, soul music by Nigerian music consumers?

It’s getting better and better. There is evidence, and Tems is that evidence. It’s true that when I started my music career , singing soul music, people told me to change, that Nigerians don’t like soul but I have evidence I have done my own shows and sold out about 300 tickets by myself.

People want to hear the music but it’s not delivered to them. I also understand why it’s not delivered because popular music sells more. Nigerians have always had good taste in music. It’s just that we are not giving it up ourselves.

How many albums and songs do you have presently?

I am approaching 90 songs. It’s a collection of good music. I loved the 80s music. So, a lot of my earlier music were poppy 80’s music. My music is all about the lyrics and what I want my audience to feel.