MicCom CEO To FG: Leverage Nigeria’s Economic Potential For Industrial Growth

The Chief Executive Officer, MicCom Cables and Wires, Mrs Bukola Adubi, has called for Nigeria to urgently harness its vast economic potential to drive industrial growth and transformation.

Speaking at the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, themed “Collaborative Action for Growth, Competitiveness, and Stability,” Adubi emphasized the need to confront the country’s economic challenges head-on.

Adubi moderated a high-profile CEO Roundtable, featuring industry heavyweights like Mr. Tola Adeyemi, CEO of KPMG West Africa; Mr. Farouk Gumel, Vice Chairman for the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group; and Ms. Winifred Isichei, CEO of Bonita Foods.

The roundtable’s theme: ‘The Path to Rapid Industrialisation,’ explored strategies for enhancing Nigeria’s industrial sector and the collaborative actions required to achieve sustain able growth.

Highlighting the need to celebrate Nigeria’s achievements and foster trust in local capabilities, Adubi stressed that leveraging the nation’s strengths could create a ripple effect, positioning Nigeria as a leading industrial power in Africa.

She said: “One critical takeaway from the discussions was the need for us as a country to celebrate our successes, trust in our abilities, and capitalize on our strengths.

By doing so, we can ignite a multiplier effect that will propel Nigeria to become the industrial powerhouse of the continent.” Adubi also underscored the urgency of skills development, particularly in technical and vocational education, as a key solution to overcoming the obstacles impeding Nigeria’s industrialization.

