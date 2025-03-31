MicCom CEO Forges Strategic Ties With OAU, UI To Drive Talent Hunt

Share

As part of her corporate social responsibility, the Chief Executive Officer of MicCom Cables and Wires, Mrs. Bukola Adubi, has forged a groundbreaking partnership with Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, Osun State, and the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State, to drive innovation and talent development in Nigeria’s engineering sector.

The collaboration saw MicCom introduce a range of initiatives, including research grants for students and faculty in the engineering departments of both institutions, internship opportunities, industry-led workshops, and technical seminars.

Additionally, the company has endowed awards for the best graduating students overall, while offering high-performing graduates potential job placements, reinforcing its commitment to bridging academia and industry.

Speaking on the initiative, Adubi, who also serves as the President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN), emphasized that MicCom’s partnership with these institutions is rooted in its corporate philosophy of giving back to society and fostering long-term industry growth.

She said: “I hope and pray that this partnership yields immense value for all stakeholders and stands the test of time.”

