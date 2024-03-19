MicCom Cables Set New Standard With Triple ISO Certification

In a ground-breaking achievement, MicCom Cables has emerged as the trailblazer among Nigerian cable manufacturers by attaining additional two esteemed international certifications: ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System (EMS) and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS).

This milestone marks MicCom Cables as the first cable manufacturer in Nigeria to secure these prestigious certifications, alongside their existing ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification, held for over two decades.

With this triumphant addition, MicCom Cables now boasts a comprehensive suite of all three integrated ISO standards, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MicCom Cables, Bukola Adubi, in a statement, said: “The credibility that comes with this certification is immense. Beyond that, it’s been a desire not to compromise safety at the factory and the business in general while still measuring up to international best practices regarding manufacturing processes.”

Adubi emphasised the team’s dedication to realizing this significant milestone, highlighting MicCom’s commitment to excellence as a domestic cable manufacturer.

The ISO 9001 certification ensures adherence to international standards for quality management systems, ensuring consistent delivery of products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. This certification is renowned for enhancing customer satisfaction, optimizing costs, and improving management efficiency.

The ISO 14001 certification mandates establishing and implementing an Environmental Management System (EMS). It requires businesses to conduct thorough environmental impact assessments, set environmental objectives and targets, and monitor and measure environmental performance.

This certification will empower MicCom to enhance its environmental stewardship, achieve operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge, bolstering stakeholder trust and improving tender opportunities.

The ISO 45001 certification, which focuses on Occupational Health and safety (OH&S) management, is a testament to MicCom’s dedication to fostering a safe working environment, mitigating risks, and ensuring the well-being of employees.

This certification promises improved safety standards, heightened stakeholder confidence, enhanced productivity, and reduced insurance premiums.

MicCom’s attainment of these certifications not only distinguishes her as a leader within the cable manufacturing sector but also solidifies her position as the sole cable manufacturer and member of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN) to achieve such acclaim.

Endorsed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Management System Certification (SONMSC) who are further accredited by the renowned International Accreditation Services (IAS), these certifications elevate MicCom Cables to unparalleled global recognition and excellence heights.