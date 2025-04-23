MI Abaga Taught Me How To Rap – Ice Prince

Share

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince has revealed how his senior colleague, MI Abaga taught him how to rap.

Ice Prince made this known while featuring in a recent episode on Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast, hosted by Isbae U.

During the podcast, Ice Prince described MI as his mentor as he attributed his lyrical skill to the training he received from MI.

Ice Prince explained that the Crowd Mentality rapper equipped him with the knowledge and discipline needed to excel in the music industry.

He said: “I can rap on any beat with any rapper, and I will still stand out. I’m not going to have a wack verse on a song.

“I am not saying other rappers cannot rap, but it cannot be said that I’m wack. I was brought up by the best, shout out to MI Abaga.

“I rapped with him for years. He is my big brother, and he taught me well.”

