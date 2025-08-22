MI Abaga: My Wife Was The First To Invest In My Company Financially

Nigerian rapper, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, has revealed that Eniola Mafe, his wife, was the first to invest in his creative agency TASCK. In a recent interview, the 43-year-old rapper described Mafe as his “most supportive person”.

He revealed that she has been actively involved in his creative process, including music, from filming his online clips to providing thoughtful input on his projects.

He added that she is always “proactive,” often presenting detailed insights on matters even before he has fully processed them. “My wife is the most supportive person.

When I started trying to raise money for my company, TASCK, she was the first person to give me a cheque,” he said. “She also supports my music-making process.

She has filmed many of my clips online. She is always supportive. “A lot of times, I even tell her that I don’t need her advice because maybe I’ve not thought deeply about a particular issue, and she has already done a ten-page exposé.”

The rapper described her presence as “a gift”, adding that despite her career, she still dedicates free moments to supporting him. “She is the most supportive person. It is such a gift to have her.

She comes for the shows, travels with me, stays with me in the studio, and even works with me on designs,” he said. ‘Sometimes, she sits in on my meetings just to listen.

And she has her own work too! But every free moment she gets, she spends it with me. She is the most supportive person.” The rapper tied the knot with Eniola Mafe in September 2022, months after getting engaged to her.