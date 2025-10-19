MHWUN Strike To Continue Monday

The warning strike embarked upon by members of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) in Edo State is set to continue on Monday, despite the state government’s appeal and ongoing negotiations.

The union, which began its strike action at midnight on Friday, insisted on full compliance across all health facilities in the state. In a statement to members on Sunday, the State Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Iduwe Endurance, emphasized that “total compliance is required and anything short won’t be tolerated.”

Some workers who spoke to journalists reaffirmed their commitment to the strike, saying they would only resume duties if directed by their leadership.

Last week, the state chapter of MHWUN, led by Comrade Osagie Ogbeide (Chairman) and Barivure Kpakol (Secretary), announced the commencement of the industrial action after a 14-day ultimatum to the government expired without satisfactory response. The union directed its members in all state and local government health facilities to withdraw their services “until the state government demonstrates genuine commitment and takes concrete actions towards addressing the union’s outstanding demands.”

However, the state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has condemned the strike, alleging that some union leaders are using the action to pursue selfish interests.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor described the strike as “ill-timed, unpatriotic, and wholly unjustified,” especially when “meaningful negotiations between the union and the government are ongoing.”

The government noted that a meeting to continue talks with union representatives had already been scheduled for Monday, adding that most of the issues raised by the union were inherited from the previous administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“Among the demands of the union is the renovation of the Doctors’ Quarters, which is already receiving the attention of the state government, alongside other welfare-related matters,” the statement said.

“It is therefore shocking and disappointing that the leadership of the union would hastily declare a strike, claiming government insensitivity, when, in fact, the present administration has demonstrated open-mindedness, good faith, and a proactive resolve to improve the health sector,” it added.

Governor Okpebholo further alleged that the industrial action was instigated by “a few greedy members of the union leadership” after the government refused to meet “unlawful financial demands.”

“The action appears driven by ulterior motives and extra financial demands known only to a few individuals in the union’s leadership, to the detriment of the general membership,” the statement read.

He expressed concern that the strike could endanger the lives of poor and vulnerable citizens in need of urgent medical attention, describing it as a “betrayal of the Hippocratic Oath, which prioritizes the preservation of human life above all else.”