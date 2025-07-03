Mhbad’s Father’s Suit Against Naira Marley, Sam Larry Dismissed As Court Upholds DPP’s Decision

In a ruling yesterday, Justice Taiwo Olatokun of Lagos State High Court in Ikeja dismissed a suit filed by Mr. Joseph Aloba, father of the late musician Ilerio – luwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

Mr. Aloba had sought to nullify the legal advice issued by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which had cleared music artistes Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and others of alleged involvement in his son’s death.

Justice Olatokun, in his ruling, asserted that the Attorney General of Lagos State, acting through the DPP, possesses the constitutional authority to determine whether or not to prosecute any suspect.

He emphasized that such powers are not subject to judicial review in the manner sought by the applicant. “The powers of the Attorney General as conferred by the Constitution are not subject to judicial review in this context,” Justice Olatokun stated.

“Accordingly, the reliefs sought by the applicant lack merit and are hereby dismissed.” Mr. Aloba, represented by Wahab Shittu, had approached the court alleging a breach of fair hearing.

He contended that the DPP’s legal advice, which led to the release of the suspects, undermined the integrity of the ongoing coroner’s inquest into Mohbad’s death. However, the court rejected this claim, affirming that the DPP’s decision was lawful and based on the available evidence.

The ruling clarified that the suspects, including Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Prime Boy, and Babatunde Opere, were not acquitted but rather discharged due to insufficient evidence directly linking them to the singer’s death.

In a counter-affidavit filed on June 24, 2025, Ayinde Ibrahim, a legal officer from the DPP’s office, explained that the legal advice was the result of a thorough review of the police case file.

He stated that neither the coroner nor the applicant had access to the full findings upon which the advice was based. “The legal advice did not find any direct or circumstantial evidence tying the named suspects to the death of the deceased,” Ibrahim stated.

“Therefore, the advice to discharge them was in line with due process and the available evidence.”

Today’s dismissal marks a crucial development in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding Mohbad’s tragic death, reinforcing the constitutional prerogative of the Attorney General’s office in prosecutorial decisions.