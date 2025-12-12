MFN S’South Organises Road Walks, Mark 2025 16 Days Of Activism

In commemoration of the 2025 United Nations 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the Male Feminist Network (MFN) South-South Region has successfully carried out two major sensitisation road walks in Ughelli, Delta State, and Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Implemented by the Value Rebirth and Empowerment Initiative (VREI) led by the Executive Director Pastor Edewor Egedegbe in partnership with the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD), led by Otive Igbuzor, this year’s celebration had a global theme, “UNiTE to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls.

Marked on Wednesday, 10th December 2025, MFN members and community volunteers marched from Ovie Palace Roundabout, Ughelli, to Post Office Roundabout, Old Isoko Road, Ughelli, raising awareness on the dangers of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) both online and offline.

Participants, including men, youth groups, civil society actors, and community advocates, carried placards calling for equality, respect, equity, and digital safety for women and girls.

Earlier on 6th December 2025, MFN members in Uyo had mobilised men across the state for a road walk starting from the Nwaniba Water Fountain, moving through Brooks Street, and ending at the Globe by Wellington Bassey Way.

The march attracted strong public attention, reinforcing the message that men play a critical role in ending all forms of GBV, particularly the growing trend of digital abuse.

The organisers reiterated that digital violence, such as cyberbullying, revenge porn, online threats, hacking, and non-consensual sharing of images, has devastating psychological, emotional, and social consequences for women and girls.

Speaking at the two locations, participants emphasised that violence against women, whether physical or digital, is unacceptable, preventable, and must be addressed through united community action.

They called on men to show leadership, challenge harmful norms, promote safer digital spaces, and support survivors.

The Women and Girls highlighted the urgent need to address the rising cases of technology-facilitated abuse, online harassment, cyberstalking, and other forms of digital violence targeting women and girls worldwide.

The road walks, therefore, sought to increase public awareness and mobilise men as advocates for safety, respect, and justice.

Recall that the Male Feminist Network, through its South-South implementing partner VREI, continues to mobilise and train hundreds of men across Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers States as allies for gender equality and GBV prevention.

The network aims to build a generation of men who model positive masculinity, speak out against violence, and promote inclusive and safe communities.

As the 2025 16 Days of Activism campaign continues globally, MFN South-South reaffirms its commitment to supporting a society where women and girls can thrive free from violence in their homes, communities, workplaces, and online spaces.