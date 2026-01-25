A blogger, Maureen Badejo, is facing contempt of court proceedings after allegedly breaching a UK High Court injunction by continuing to make false and defamatory statements against Dr. Daniel Olukoya, Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM).

In April 2021, the court ruled in favor of Dr. Olukoya and his wife, Dr. Folashade Olukoya, finding Badejo’s allegations to be false and defamatory.

Badejo was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages and prohibited from repeating or republishing the false claims. In a statement by the MFM Communication Team, MFM has accused Badejo of flouting the court’s order, prompting Dr. Olukoya’s legal team to warn her of contempt proceedings.

“Badejo has continued to make false and malicious statements against Dr. Olukoya, breaching the injunction and undermining the court’s authority,” MFM said in a statement.

The court had found that Badejo had no credible evidence to support her allegations and struck out her defense as an abuse of the court’s process.

Badejo’s attempts to shift blame to her lawyer have been dismissed as unfounded. “We urge Badejo to respect the court’s judgment and injunction, and to stop her unlawful campaign against Dr. Olukoya,” MFM said.

“Dr. Olukoya remains willing to see this brought to a proper end, but the position is clear: the judgment must be respected, and the injunction must be obeyed.”