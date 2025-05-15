MFM Yaba Sports Festival Flags Off Today In Lagos

Share

The maiden edition of the Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya Yaba Sports Festival will be flagged off today at Evans Square, Yaba, Lagos State, with seven sports taking centre stage.

With the National Sports Festival taking off in Abeokuta on May 18, the organisers believe some athletes are not going to make it to the festival in different states and the DKO Yaba Sports Festival will provide them the avenue to showcase their talent.

According to the organisers, the week-long event, running until May 22, promises spirited competition, grassroots participation, and free health screenings for residents with over N6m cash prizes also being set aside for the participating athletes.

The festival, which features football, table tennis, monopoly, scrabble, chess, ayo, and draught, is part of a broader effort by MFM to engage young people through practical, community-driven initiatives.

“This goes beyond recreation,” said Godwin Enakhena, Director of Sports Worldwide for MFM. “It’s about creating safe, empowering spaces for young people—and using sports as a tool for transformation.

This is in line with Dr. Olukoya’s vision for youth development.” The football competition will see 16 street-based teams from across Yaba battle it out in four groups.

Top prizes for football include N500,000 for the winning team and N300,000 for the runners-up, with additional awards for winners across all sports categories.

