MFM Tent Maker Ministry Provides Humanitarian Aid

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Tent Maker Pastoral Ministry (TMPM) Region 1, Lekki, has provided various humanitarian projects to the people of Itedo Community and its environs, irrespective of their religious affiliations, gender, or tribes.

The projects include the construction of an access road, grading of internal roads, and provision of a borehole for clean water.

Over 50 members of the public have also been trained in different skills, such as fashion designing, bakery, and barbing, and given starter packs to start their businesses.

“The humanitarian services rendered by the Church is to fulfill God’s Biblical Instructions to give to the needy and take care of the less privileged,” said Pastor Sola Oladipo, Regional Overseer and Pastor in charge of MFM TMPM 1, Lekki.

The church also provides free feeding for the masses every Sunday, scholarships to indigent students, and free medical outreaches, including paying medical bills for members of the host communities.

“This initiative is part of the church’s broader Explosive Evangelism Initiative (EEI) aimed at winning more souls for Christ through practical acts of kindness,” Pastor Oladipo added.

The General Overseer of MFM, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has mandated all branches of the church globally to invest in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes alongside their spiritual activities.

Beneficiaries of the church’s humanitarian services have praised and thanked the God of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries for the aid.