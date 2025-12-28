MFM Ondo Mega 1 Crusade Brings Hope, Miracles

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Ondo Mega 1 held a two-day mega crusade with the theme “Connecting to the God of Wonders” at NEPA Line Park, Akure, Ondo State.

The event brought succour to depressing souls, salvation to the lost, and deliverance and healing to the oppressed. “God alone has the power to deliver to the uttermost,” said Pastor Ademola Adeniyi, Mega Regional Overseer (MRO) of MFM Ondo Mega Region 1.

“The only source of Miracles, healing, wonders, breakthroughs, and Joy is God through Jesus Christ. The only one that can make one’s greatest expectations come to pass is Christ.”

The crusade aimed to win souls for Christ, deliver lives from darkness, and open spiritual eyes. Pastor (Dr.) Abiodun Ladejola, Assistant General Overseer of MFM, emphasised the importance of connecting to the God of Wonders.

“There is God, the Almighty, wonderful, that specialises in giving hope to the hopeless, making possible any impossibility, repairing and recreating broken lives,” he said.

The crusade, according to the MRO, Adeniyi, was in line with the Explosive Evangelism Initiative (EEI) vision of the General Overseer of MFM Worldwide, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, whose objectives include:

“to win the world for Christ, as well as for healing of the land, as well as individuals of diverse challenges, especially people that need deliverance He revealed that the crusade was aimed at winning souls for Christ, to deliver lives from the grip of darkness through deliverance prayers, as well as to let participants know that there are assured promises of victory promised by Christ amidst myriad challenges bedevilling the world at large.

He added that the crusade is to open the spiritual eyes of the people, help them discover themselves, their purpose on earth, and become agents of transformation for a better society. Adeniyi used the opportunity to explain other spiritual deliverance prayer programmes and Biblical teachings and seminars the church positively embarks on, apart from different Corporate Social Responsibility programmes such as Food Evangelism, Scholarships for brilliant but indigent students, Cash gifts to widows, free medical outreaches, among others.

Men, women, and youths, who sought God’s intervention, trooped into the church arena and beamed with smiles at the end of the meeting.

Attendees came with various prayer requests written on pieces of paper, as well as photographs of their loved ones who could not be present due to the physical distance or were in hospitals.

Others came along with water, olive oil, and clothing (mantles), their bottles of water, which they hoped would be prayed on, anchored on the belief that God would provide the ultimate source of solution to all their challenges and answer their supplications.

Taking his message from the Holy Bible Exsodus 15:11, the Assistant General Overseer, MFM incharge of Mission and Evangelism, Pastor (Dr) Abiodun Ladejola called on participants and viewers all over the world not to all myriad of challenges they could be facing as individuals, families, nation, and world to get them depressed.

Speaking specifically on the theme, ‘ Connecting to the God of Wonders ‘, Ladejola said there is God, the Almighty, wonderful, who specialises in giving hope to the hopeless, making possible any impossibility, repairing and recreating broken, shattered, battered lives.

He affirms that God does wonderful, dumbfounding miracles that defy human reasoning. Dr Ladejola, however, sounded as if Sin hardens bondages, denies individuals, families, the nation and the world of God’s intervention and finally lands victims in hellfire.

The man of God, however, said the prerequisite for the wonders of God is genuine repentance, turning to God and praying strategic prayers. He added that total submission to God, as well as connecting to God of wonders, are key, and the way individuals, families, groups, nations, or worlds can experience God’s wonders