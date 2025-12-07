The recent Mega Healing, Miracle and Deliverance crusade held at the Ox bowl open field, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, was a life-changing experience for thousands of Christian faithful and others in the state and its environs.

The crusade, organised by the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Bayelsa Mega Axis with the theme, “Connecting to the God who doeth hard things,” was a time of great blessings and testimonies. “The crusade brought me a permanent solution after the prayers of Man of God, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya,” said Abiri Favour, who had been battling with body itching.

“The downpour during the crusade was a testimony and result of answered prayers as my body itching disappears despite the rainwater that soaked me,” said Katherine, who was delivered of a swollen stomach. Evelyn Adigio said she was healed of near paralysis in her legs, among other miracles. The Mega Regional Overseer (MRO) in charge of Bayelsa State, Pastor Emmanuel Akinola, said the crusade was aimed at winning souls for Christ, delivering lives from the grip of darkness, and letting participants know that there are assured promises of victory promised by Christ amidst myriad challenges.

“The crusade is to open the spiritual eyes of the people, help them discover themselves, their purpose on earth, as well as become agents of transformation for a better society,” Akinola said. Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of MFM, emphasised that there is no difficult situation God cannot handle and solve. ”

The word, impossibility, is not in God’s dictionary,” he noted, adding that “there are overruling voices above us. When that voice speaks, it overrules all things, and the devil flees.”

Olukoya also recounted the story of Elisha, who requested a double portion of the spirit upon Elijah and the cry of blind Bartimaeus, which made Jesus stand still, before leading the people in prayers for deliverance and healing.

The crusade was a time of great blessings, with many people coming to the Lord, and others receiving healing and deliverance.

The people were not fed with only Spiritual food; they went home with foodstuffs and condiments. “The General Overseer MFM worldwide, Dr Daniel Olukoya, is a genuine man of God whose Biblical teachings and Deliverance prayers are positively transforming lives, healing the sick and delivering the oppressed across the world at large,” said Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd), Chairman of the 2025 crusade and former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State.