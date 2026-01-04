Dr. Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, a renowned author, artist, and illustrator, has received the 2025 EuroStar Luminary Award for Creative Excellence.

Dr. Folashade Olukoya is the wife of the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide. The award, presented by Lady Lansdowne, Lord Jonathan Marland, and Dr. Monica Devendran, recognizes Dr. Olukoya’s outstanding work in arts, literature, and storytelling.

Receiving the award, Dr. (Mrs). Olukoya said as an artist, her mission is to advocate for women’s unique roles and support their healing through counselling and creative expression.

Olukoya revealed that through her artwork, many women have rediscovered confidence, purpose and resilience. She explained that her works have built a strong network of support for women, emphasizing that when art and empathy intersect, there is transformation.

Olukoya added that through her artworks, women’s voices have been reclaimed, rebuilding their self-worth. She said: “I am deeply honoured and genuinely grateful to receive this distinguished award.

My belief that creativity is a divine gift to bless lives and shape culture, as we can see in the Bible Ephesians 2:10, “We are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”

By God’s Grace, in my art, I transform women’s stories into sculptural forms -symbols of renewal strength and hope; not suffering because for thirty years as a counsellor, I have seen women across continents suffer from emotional wounds due to domestic abuse and social marginalisation often silenced, they lack safe spaces to acknowledge, hear, or transform their pains.”

Olukoya maintained that every woman carries a Godgiven destiny, and creativity is one of the powerful channels through which that destiny can be expressed.”

She expressed her resolution to always create works that illuminate truth and empower women. As an artist and counsellor, Dr. Olukoya’s work focuses on transforming women’s stories into sculptural forms, symbolizing renewal, strength, and hope.

Her art aims to reclaim women’s voices, rebuild their self-worth, and provide a safe space for them to express their pains and heal.

Receiving the award with excitement, Dr. Mrs. Olukoya appreciates the IAE and the EUROSTAR teams and, most especially, Dr. Monica Devendran (Mayoress of Amesbury and Wiltshire) for the honour bestowed on her regarding the Luminary Award of Excellence.

The EuroStar Luminary Award recognizes creative work that transcends disciplines and borders, including literature, visual arts, and storytelling, honouring outstanding achievements.

The mission is to recognize and celebrate the leaders, innovators, and trailblazers who are setting benchmarks of excellence in their respective fields.

The Euro Star Awards aims to inspire professionals around the globe to strive for excellence and push the boundaries of innovation, with a commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and integrity.