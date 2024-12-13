MFM Founder, Olukoya, Wife Bag Double International Awards In UK

Share

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya and his wife, Dr. Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, have been honoured with Global Reputation Forum (GRF) and 26th Gathering of Africa’s Best Platinum Awards in London.

The duo was bestowed with the award for their outstanding contributions to community development and their leadership qualities towards inspiring positive societal change.

The GRF and GAB awards given by Financial Times, Bracken London and Global Reputation Forum, London respectively were aimed at honouring the Olukoyas’ and Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) for their transformative positive influences on countless lives and the exceptional example set within the faith community and beyond.

According to the lead organisers of GRF award, Professor Hepburn Simeon and Dr. Vyone, the MFM General Overseer and his wife’s unwavering commitment to uplifting communities worldwide is worthy of emulation.

They said, “The couple and their ministry; MFM, have distinguished themselves through their dedication to spiritual and social development as well as their unwavering commitment to uplifting communities worldwide, hence, it is our pleasure to give them this award in the category of ‘Outstanding Impact and Leadership in Faith and Community Development’.

“This award acknowledges their transformative influence on countless lives and the exceptional example you set within the faith community and beyond.” On its part, GAB Awards panel said Olukoya won 2024 award for leveraging his influence and resources to uplift individuals and communities globally.

