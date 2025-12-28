Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Ipaja Mega Region axis, Lagos Region 8, has held a Food Mart, providing food items and essential groceries at affordable prices for its congregation and members of the public.

“The initiative is part of our efforts to put food on the tables of families this season and alleviate economic challenges faced by the masses amid rising cost of living,” said Pastor Zaccheus Emmanuel, Mega Regional Overseer (MRO) of MFM Ipaja Mega Axis.

According to Emmanuel, the church offered a wide range of products, including Rice, Beans, Garri, Spaghetti, Indomie Noodles, Bread, and other household items at 50% off actual market rates.

“The Food Mart, which is a quarterly programme, has continuously put smiles on faces of families, especially the needy, widows, and less privileged,” Emmanuel said.

The MRO commended the General Overseer of MFM, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, and his wife, Dr Folashade Olukoya, for their passion for humanitarian services.

“The programme is an initiative inspired by the General Overseer and part of the Explosive Evangelism Initiative (EEI) targeted at winning souls for Christ,” Emmanuel explained.

Emmanuel added that Dr Daniel Olukoya had given a clear directive for the church to intensify efforts to positively impact lives beyond spiritual teachings and deliverance prayers.

The church’s humanitarian interventions have provided succour to members and the public, irrespective of their religious affiliation or tribe.

The MRO also commended the Women Foundation and Men of Valour group of the church for their support and promised that the church would continue to promote community development through skill-based programmes alongside its spiritual activities.