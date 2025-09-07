MFM Feeds Over 2000 Families, As Physically Challenged Receive Cash Gifts In Ondo

In a bid to ameliorate the sufferings occasioned by hunger in the land, the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Ondo State Mega 1, South West 4, has given free food items to over 2000 families, in Akure, Ondo State Capital, even as the physically challenged persons receive cash gifts.

Also, the church offered scholarships to 50 indigent pupils of Mountain Top Nursery and Primary School, Akure, while it distributed free 4000 units of 60 leaves note notebooks to pupils across Akure with the aim to support the children’s educational needs amid the prevailing economic hardship.

This took place during the Church’s Food Evangelism outreach held recently at the Mega Church 1, Akure.

Ministering on the topic: ” Jesus the Bread of Life,” the Assembly Pastor of MFM International Headquarters and Head of the Prophetic Group, Pastor Kunle Adesanya, who is a Senior Regional Overseer (SRO), revealed that only Jesus Christ can give lasting solution to individuals, families, nation or world’s hunger and thirst either physically, spiritually or emotionally, as he quoted from Matthew 14:13

He admonished all to embrace God through Jesus Christ and seek God for divine intervention in their problems, irrespective of what it might be.

He said, “Jesus Christ is the only one who can give eternal satisfaction. The lasting solution to all problems comes from God through Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ feeds the multitude, raises the dead, he gives lasting peace. We all need to come to God through Jesus Christ.”

Speaking on the gesture, the Mega Regional Overseer (MRO) in charge of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Ondo State Mega 1, South West 4, Pastor Ademola Adeniyi, said the Food Evangelism and other humanitarian programmes embarked upon by the church are part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the church and in doing this, the church has reached out to widows in the church as they constantly receive free food supplies and cash gift to boost their businesses, welfare as well as support their children’s education.

Staples food items given includes, rice, Gari and beans, to mention a few.

MFM Akure has also trained over 200 women, youths, and teenagers in fashion designing, empowering each with a free sewing machine.

Further, the church partnered with the Nigerian Police Force and engaged the police in patrolling the area as well as installed a solar street light and CTTV cameras, which have gone a long way to reduce crimes and criminal activities.

The free food, according to beneficiaries, will help augment families this season as many are preparing hard for school resumption.