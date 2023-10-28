MFM Basketball Coach Ochuko Owolabi: I Took A Risk Leading My Girls To Compete After Surgical Operation

After winning the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League title with Dolphins as an assistant coach, MFM Women Basketball Club coach, Ochuko Owolabi, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said it was a sacrifice on her part leading the club to their maiden title. Excerpt:

How does it feel winning the Women Basketball League title just months after joining MFM Women Basketball Club?

I’m happy and I can’t even express my happiness. I’m very very happy about it.

This is your first title as a coach, what would you say was the difference between where you were coming from (Dolphins) and where you are now?

I actually won the title with Dolphins in 2017, but I was the assistant coach at the time. I was the coach at some point but I didn’t win it, so like you said, I am winning as a full coach this time around.

Could you differentiate the role of an assistant and head coach?

Being an assistant, there was a limit to what I could do and say. Being the head coach here, I am in charge. I listened to my assistants but what I says is final. I ran it the way I wanted it and when I came to MFM, I met a good director that gave me free hand, no input on who to play or how to play. I had my way.

Putting into consideration that MFM was losing finalist during the last edition, was there a mandate for you to win this time around?

The aim was to win it and they kept telling me let’s win it anyhow you can. When I came, my focus was that I must win and we must beat the best to become the best. I kept telling the girls that. When we got to the final four, I just told the girls to know that this is our turn to win it.

I changed it to our slogan; before we play, when we want to train, when we are praying, we keep saying ‘it’s our turn’. It sank into their brain, their mind and they kept remembering that it’s our turn to win. It was our man- date and we won it. We planned and everything worked out and we won.

After the First Phase of the Atlantic Conference in Akure, MFM was third on the table, but everything changed in Asaba, what was the turning point?

The problem was that when we were preparing, we got a new assistant coach and because I was heavy with my baby, I decided to apply for my maternity leave, so I didn’t travel with the team, it was my assistant that went with the girls to Akure. We struggled because he was new to the players and they were also new to him, so that was part of what contributed to the team finishing third.

Going to Asaba I just knew that I had to come back for us to be among the teams that will qualify for the final four. I had to fight even though it was not time for me to come out from my maternity leave. I had to be called back so that we could do it together. God be praised we went together and with the help from the players and my assistants we made it and qualified for the finals.

The director, Godwin Enakhena, said he was scared when you decided to travel with the team to Asaba despite just giving birth through CS, why such a risk and what was your family’s reaction to your decision?

My husband is my number one fan, he supports me in everything I do and if he tells me not to go, I will not go. Even for me to join MFM, he was involved. For four years, I had hands off basketball and I was not coaching. Mr. Enakhena called me that he wants me to coach the female. Initially, I said no because I heard some negative things about the club and I told my husband.

When he called and said he wanted me to coach the team, I was reluctant but my husband said just go. It’s either you want it or not and he won’t force you. He told me not to judge someone from what I heard and I should go and see for myself and if I don’t like it I could come back. He has been supporting me. Without him, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity I have now. I went and found out that everything I heard was the opposite.

After I gave birth, I was not supposed to go to Asaba but I told my husband that I want to go and he asked if I was sure that we would qualify. I told him it would be difficult because the assistant coach is new. He asked if I can carry myself but I shouldn’t shout there and leave it to the assistant coach. Despite the promise, I shouted at a stage and it paid off.

Despite the warning for you not to jump or shout, you still did, would you say it worth it with the title?

In this life, there is a stage you must get to, it’s like you have one chance at being a billionaire and you would never in your life have such an opportunity again and you will see it years down the line. I told them when we qualified from Asaba after what happened in Akure, it’s our opportunity to carry the championship. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime and if we don’t carry it now, we might carry it later but now, we are carrying it on a platter of gold.

I had just had peace of mind when we went to Akure that we would qualify. I just had the feeling that we would win and I asked them how many of them believe that too. I told them to believe it and start acting it. The girls listened and if they didn’t my efforts would have been wasted. My end result is what we saw. Not easy going through and operation and heading for a competition. It was worth it.

Before the final game of the Super Four against Nigerian Customs, you said they told you they might be using head-to-head. Your girls were leading with 12 points at some point but let it slip with the game ending 58-58 points, were you scared that the title might be slipping away?

The funny thing was that I was not scared. I was even more tensed in the game against Bayelsa Whales more than I was with Customs. We had to win against Bayelsa. By the time we were playing Customs, Air Warriors had beaten Bayelsa Whales. If Customs had beaten us, I know that they would have lost points because three of us would have had the same wins. I know that at point difference, we were top.

The game against Bayelsa was more tensed. I told the girls that we should forget whatever they would use to pick the winner. We just had to win the three games. We gathered and I told the girls that they shouldn’t ask how I found out but for us to win we have to win against Customs. The look on their faces was weird. I told them to believe me and we should beat them with more than 10 points. I told them to fight and I knew that we just had to win with extra points.

Continental is next, what are your plans with the team?

Continental has its own ups and downs. We are a Nigerian team and we are far behind. If we want to use home- based players, you have to be up to certain standards so most of the players can’t. If you decide to get players from other teams our level will be lower because if you go to other club sides you will see players. I know we have a big task ahead of us and we have massive work to do. We will see if we can get one or two players from around the continent that can come in and join us.

Tell us about the support from the church?

The support has been massive. When the team went to Akure, the Church there came to support them morally, financially. When we went to Asaba, I saw it again, the pastors were there, they were at our hotel everyday, they were at the stadium everyday. They were giving us money. They came to watch us and we can’t but just win and they keep saying that we are making them proud. They kept coming and they were motivating us well both financially and otherwise. We were getting our winning bonus.

Coming to the final in Lagos, they camp them. One of the things I heard was they always camp the team at Prayer City and within me, I was like this will affect the performance of the players coming from such a long distance everyday. But I asked the director that I need the players to be camped in a hotel close to the stadium and he agreed with me, spoke with the G.O and the girls moved to camp. The girls were happy.

I was once a player before I started coaching and I know what encourages me, what demoralizes me as well. I brought this knowledge to them. Anything I didn’t like coaches saying to me when I was playing, I don’t say that to my players. Anything I like, I do it for my players. That is another thing that helped. As a woman, I understand them better and I’m sensitive to their feelings. I know when they are down and I ask them to whisper in my ear and I tell them not to worry. I’m not saying it’s because I’m a woman, we won but it helps. Being a mother also helps.

You mentioned your playing days, what are the differences between then and now?

During my playing years the season was regular. Now there are two conferences and the final in Lagos. Then everybody played together. The first phase might be in Asaba and all the teams will travel from all over Nigeria to that venue, we play for like two weeks, then we move to another centre and play for another two weeks, we might play in different centres before the final leg in Lagos.

They will pick the top eight and they will come to Lagos to play the final leg. We played more games and we had matured, reasonable, sensible, smart players. Now the players are like children. That time, even if you knew how to play you won’t see a club to take you because they already had good players. But now even if it’s only how to bounce you know, a club will take you. The game has dropped, including the fact that for years there have not been any league aside from the ones organised by individuals which might not be more than three days. It wasn’t the same.

Also being a player is easier than being a coach. When I was a player, I don’t get tired as I do now. I would play 40 minutes no sub and when I finish, although for the moment I would be tired, but not long after, I will be okay. When I became a coach, after a day it’s like they panel beat my body. It’s not the same.

Your former club, Dolphins, used to be a household name in Nigeria Basketball, what do you think happened to the team? Would you say the death of the owner, Wale Aboderin, affected the team?

It did. There is nobody that can take care of the child like the mother. It was late Mr. Wale Aboderin’s dream, it was his baby. After he passed on, I knew it would not be the same even if any family member took over. It won’t be like the man. Although they are coming back now, they played but it’s not like before. Then the chairman used to motivate and people were ready to come and play. When you love someone so much that you want the person to be happy, you know that if you win the person will be happy. The players were playing for him.

In your current team, you have players that apart from going to school, they are also into different hand jobs like hairdressing, fashion designing, shoe making and so on. How do you support their dreams?

You get to a point where you have injury or you think you have tried. After that what else? That’s why I encourage them. Most of them are in school so I ask them to get a career outside basketball. It doesn’t have to be school because some people don’t carry school. Even if it’s handwork, something you can do. When I was playing, if I didn’t take the line of coaching, by now as a graduate I would have carried my certificate and start looking for job, but where is the job in Nigeria? However, because I had a job as a coach that is what I’m doing. If you don’t leave basketball, it will leave you.

If you didn’t play basketball, what would you have done?

I don’t know what I would have done, that is the truth. If I had not done this, I don’t know what exactly I would have done.