The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Ajah Mega Axis has held a capacity-building retreat and impartation service with the theme “Excellence in Ministry” to empower pastors, ministers, and workers.

The Mega Regional Overseer, Ajah Mega Axis, Pastor Irabor Enojiasun, said the training aimed to enhance the spiritual growth, leadership skills, and operational efficiency of ministers and workers alike.

He said: “We are training our workers, members in MFM to be solution-oriented, driven,” said Dr. Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of MFM Worldwide.

The training included House Fellowship Leadership Training, Evangelism and Church Growth Training, and Specialized Worker Orientations, focusing on equipping volunteers, improving service delivery, and fostering church growth.

The Chairman, Council of Regions, MFM Mega axis, Pastor Gideon Sonde, emphasized that the retreat was premised on reviving individuals, the Church, and repositioning it for greater relevance.

“The conference is for participants to have a transformative encounter with God,” Sonde said. Facilitators addressed both spiritual and operational strategies aimed at improving membership growth and retention, strengthening accountability and stewardship, enhancing outreach effectiveness, and promoting unity across ministries.

Head of Evangelism, MFM Worldwide, Pastor Bola Aruna, stressed that soulwinning remains the primary assignment of every believer, citing Luke 19:10.

“Any believer that doesn’t engage in God’s command, by winning souls for God’s kingdom, is barren spiritually, irrespective of the church position or title such holds,” Aruna said.

The training also focused on developing and nurturing purposeful children and teenagers who will be solutions to challenges bedeviling the country and world at large.

The Head, MFM House Fellowship Monitoring Committee, Pastor Abayomi Gabriel, emphasized the importance of every bona fide member of MFM belonging to a House Fellowship, describing it as the bedrock and major catalyst for sustainable church growth.

The objectives of the training include strengthening workers’ spiritual capacity and leadership effectiveness, reinforcing evangelism as the core mandate of the Church, and promoting unity and sustainable church growth.