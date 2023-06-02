MFB Boss Pledges Commitment To Addressing Unemployment

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Lift Above Poverty Organisation, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe, has said that the organisation, with its full staff of 10,214, is fully committed to addressing the perennial challenges of unemployment and poverty, adding that its financial institutions in 2022 disbursed a total of N221.7 billion as loans to clients.

Ehigiamusoe, stated this during the 2022 annual LAPO Staff Meritorious and Long Service Award ceremony, held on Thursday in Benin City, the Edo State Capital. He said that the organisation has a long history of recognising and rewarding staff loyalty and excellent performances.

The LAPO group CEO, disclosed that 452 staff who have completed 10;15;20;25 and 30 years of meritorious service across the organisation are to be rewarded with cash, priceless gifts and certificates. He further revealed that a total of 39 personnel who braced the odds and distinguished themselves in the year 2022 would be honoured with performance-based Best Credit and Non-Credit Staff Award.

“A total of 452 staff who have completed 10;15;20;25 and 30 years of meritorious service across the organisation shall be rewarded with cash, priceless gifts and certificates. “A total of 39 personnel who braced the odds and distinguished themselves in the year 2022 shall be honoured with performance-based Best Credit and Non-Credit Staff Award capped with automatic promotion while 11 Branches that emerged tops in field operations shall be vested with Best Branch Award.

“We as a body are proud of the fact that we enable many people to improve the condition of living of members of their households. “It is a known fact that the most important resource in any organisation is its personnel and I must admit that LAPO is fortunate to have dedicated staff with good disposition and incomparable commitment to the success of the organisation,” he said