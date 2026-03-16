Meyer Hires MD

Meyer Plc has appointed Engr. Goodwill Sunday Asade as managing director. The appointment was disclosed by Kalu O. Kalu (Esq) of Marriot Solicitors, noting that the appointment had been formally communicated to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders, and the investing public.

Also, the board noted that Asade had significant experience that aligns with the company’s long-term strategy, expressing confidence in Asade’s capacity to steer the company’s strategic objectives. His appointment came at a time when the company’s reporting improved profitability and revenue growth.

Asade began his professional career at Cadbury Nigeria Plc, where he worked in Operations and held various positions over the years. His career at Cadbury spanned 18 years and involved increasing levels of responsibility across multiple functions.

Also, he worked across manufacturing, plant maintenance, and operations management and handled sourcing strategy and commodity management responsibilities. He was involved in project management and served as a source-to-pay catalyst on SAP resource.

In April 2013, Asade was appointed group procurement director at A.G. Leventis (Nig.) Plc. In April 2018, he rose to become chief operating officer of A.G. Leventis, where his responsibilities expanded to include Leventis Motors sales and marketing, after-sales engineering, truck assembly operations, real estate and fleet solutions business units, procurement, and QHSE.

Asade obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Ilorin and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Lagos.

He is a fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), registered engineer with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS), UK.