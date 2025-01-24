Share

Mexican soldiers on Thursday set up emergency shelters near the border ahead of the United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s mass deportations.

This is coming amid threat by the newly sworn-in President of deporting illegal migrants from the US.

The Mexican government said it planned to open nine shelters for its citizens and three more for deported foreigners, under a scheme called “Mexico embraces you.”

According to the report, the shelter one of three being built in Tamaulipasththe state will be able to accommodate around 3,000 people.

READ ALSO

Mexico President, Claudia Sheinbaum noted that the country would provide humanitarian assistance to deported migrants from other countries before repatriating them.

New Telegraph recalls that, On his first day back in office on Monday, January 20, Trump declared a national emergency at the US southern border and vowed to deport millions and millions of migrants.

Trump administration said it would also reinstate a “Remain in Mexico” policy that prevailed during his first presidency, under which people who apply to enter the US from Mexico must remain there until their application has been decided.

Share

Please follow and like us: