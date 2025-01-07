Mexico Security Forces Kill 10 Gunmen

Share

No fewer than ten gunmen were on Monday, January 6 shot dead by security agencies in one of the most violent states in Mexico following a clash with suspected criminals.

New Telegraph gathered that during the early morning clash, three police officers were also injured in a joint patrol by police and the military in the municipality of Yuriria in Guanajuato, a central industrial region that is also home to warring drug cartels.

The Guanajuato state security department initially reported that eight gunmen had been killed, but later said two more bodies had been found with gunshot wounds.

According to the statement, a dozen firearms were seized along with several stolen vehicles and ballistic vests.

READ ALSO:

“With this discovery, it is confirmed that there are 10 members (of a criminal group) neutralized,” it said.

In a statement by the security department, personnel employed a legitimate and proportional use of force during the clash, in which three police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Violence in Guanajuato is linked to ongoing conflict between the local Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation cartel, one of the most powerful in the Latin American nation.

According to official figures, drug-related violence has seen more than 450,000 people killed in Mexico since the government deployed the army to combat trafficking in 2006.

Gang-related violence has shown no sign of abating since Claudia Sheinbaum took office on October 1, becoming Mexico’s first woman president.

She has ruled out declaring war on the cartels and instead proposed to continue her predecessor’s strategy of using social policy to tackle crime at its roots, while also making better use of intelligence.

Share

Please follow and like us: