Mexico Recovers 31 Bodies From Secret Pits In South Eastern State

Mexican authorities on Monday said it recovered a total of 31 bodies from pits in a southeastern state plagued by cartel violence since they began excavating the improvised graves.

The discovery followed the announcement made by Chiapas State Governor, Eduardo Ramirez to restore stability to Frailesca, an agricultural region near Guatemala where rival drug cartels have been involved in a turf war.

The Chiapas state government initially said it had discovered 15 bodies on Saturday 28 December. A further two were found on Sunday 29 December and 14 more on Monday 30 December.

The Chiapas prosecutor said his office and the state security secretariat will continue investigating until they find each one of the bodies of the people who have been reported missing.

Chiapas state, on Mexico’s southern border, has been described by the InSight Crime think tank as “a major smuggling hub of both drugs and migrants”.

