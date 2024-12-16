Mexico Police Accuses 16-Year-Old Boy Of Killing 4 Family Members

Share

The Mexican State Police Force has accused a 16-year-old boy in New Mexico, United States (US) of killing four members of his family.

The teenage boy contacted emergency services at 3:32 a.m., reporting the deaths at a residence near Belen, a small city approximately 33 miles south of Albuquerque.

Upon arrival, New Mexico State Police officers discovered four victims ages 42, 35, 16, and 14—dead inside the home. A handgun was found on the kitchen table.

The suspect, described by police as “extremely intoxicated,” left the house and surrendered to deputies with his hands raised.

After being medically cleared following detoxification at a hospital, he was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center in Albuquerque.

The suspect reportedly told a dispatcher during the 911 call that he had “killed his family,” though the exact relationships between the victims and the teenager remain unclear.

New Mexico State Police’s Investigations Bureau and Crime Scene Team are working to determine what led to the tragic events.

“New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents and Crime Scene Team are processing the scene and conducting interviews to learn what led up to these tragic events,” the agency said in a statement.

The teenager now faces four counts of first-degree murder. Authorities have not released a motive for the killings, and the investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.

It is currently unclear if the suspect has legal representation. Public defenders in Albuquerque have not yet responded to requests for comment.

