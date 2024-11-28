Mexico Leader Responds To Trump’s Migration Claim

Share

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has appeared to contradict Presidentelect Donald Trump’s claim that the two have struck a deal to stop migration to the US border.

After a phone call on Wednesday, Trump posted online: “She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border.”

Sheinbaum responded quickly that she had reiterated Mexico’s position was not to close borders, but to address migration while respecting human rights, reports the BBC.

On Monday, Trump alarmed US trading partners as he vowed upon taking office in January to slap an across-the-board tariff of 25% on Mexico and Canada, and a 10% tariff on China.

Sheinbaum vowed earlier on Wednesday to retaliate if the US triggered a trade war. “If there are US tariffs, Mexico would also raise tariffs,” she told a press conference.

Share

Please follow and like us: