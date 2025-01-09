Mexican President Reacts To Trump’s Comment On Gulf Of Mexico

Share

Amid the call for the Mexican government to join forces with the United States of America (USA), the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum has fired back at the incoming President of the US, Donald Trump, saying that the U.S. should be called ‘Mexican America.’

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump has vowed to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, which, according to him, has a beautiful ring.

In reaction to Trum’s comment, President Sheinbaum during her regular morning press conference, displayed a 17th-century world map showing North America as ‘Mexican America.’

She said, “Why don’t we call it (the United States) Mexican America? It sounds nice, doesn’t it? He talked about names; we too are talking about the name.”

She indicated that the Gulf of Mexico was the name recognised by the United Nations (UN), and assured that she expected to have good relations with the incoming U.S. president.

Recall that Trump, who will be sworn in for a second term on January 20, said “It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country”.

He also claimed that Mexico was run by drug cartels, to which Sheinbaum responded that in Mexico, the people rule.

In the run-up to his return to office, Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Mexico, threatening to impose stiff tariffs on imports from one of the United States’ biggest trading partners unless it halted the flow of illegal migrants and drugs across the border.

He has also revived a threat from his first term to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups.

