Mexican Mayor, Three Others Found Dead

A mayor in Mexico’s central San Luis Potosi state, who was a member of the ruling Morena party, Jesus Eduardo Franco was on Sunday shot dead alongside three other people.

New Telegraph gathered that the mayor of Tancanhuitz municipality, and the three other victims were all found dead inside a vehicle.

The Morena Party President, Rita Rodriguez also confirmed the death of the Mayor on her official X handle.

She wrote, “We deeply regret the death of our colleague Eduardo Franco, Municipal President of Tancanhuitz. We ask authorities to reach the ultimate consequences and find those responsible.”

Similarly, local media reported last month that Alejandro Arcos, a mayor in southern Guerrero state, was decapitated less than a week after taking office and his head placed on top of a pickup truck.

More than 450,000 people have been murdered and thousands have gone missing since the Mexican government deployed the army to combat drug trafficking in 2006, according to official figures.

