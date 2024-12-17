Mexican Mayor, Three Others Found Dead In Vehicle

Share

A mayor in Mexico’s central San Luis Potosi state, who was a member of the ruling Morena party, was shot dead on Sunday along with three other people, local authorities said.

Jesus Eduardo Franco, mayor of Tancanhuitz municipality, and the three other victims were all found dead inside a vehicle, according to the state prosecutor’s office.

“We deeply regret the death of our colleague Eduardo Franco, municipal president of Tancanhuitz,” Morena party president Rita Rodriguez wrote on X.

“We ask authorities to reach the ultimate consequences and find those responsible,” she added.

Dozens of local officials have been targeted in organised crime-related violence that has plagued Mexico in recent years.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"