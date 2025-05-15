Mexican Influencer Valeria Márquez Shot During Tiktok Livestream

She was seen holding a stuffed toy and reportedly expressed discomfort over a previous visit from someone who had come bearing an expensive gift while she was absent. Moments later, she muted the stream, and gunshots rang out off-camera.

However, the video ended abruptly after an unidentified individual was seen picking up her phone, their face briefly captured on the stream. Authorities have yet to name a suspect, and no arrests have been made.

Following her tragic demise, many have reignited outrage over violence against women in Mexico, a country where an estimated 10 women are killed daily, according to rights groups.

Activists and fans have taken to social media to mourn the influencer and demand justice using hashtags such as #JusticiaParaValeria and #NiUnaMenos.

As investigations continue, prosecutors in Jalisco have called for the public’s help in providing information that could lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator.

