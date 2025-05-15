New Telegraph

May 15, 2025
May 15, 2025
Mexican Influencer Valeria Márquez Shot During Tiktok Livestream

A 23-year-old Mexican influencer Valeria Márquez was shot dead while live-streaming on TikTok.

New Telegraph gathered that the fatal incident occurred on Tuesday inside the beauty salon where Márquez worked in Zapopan, Jalisco. According to authorities, the attack is being investigated as a possible feminicidio, a femicide.

Márquez, who was known for her vibrant beauty and makeup tutorials, was interacting with fans during a livestream when she appeared to respond to someone calling her name.

She was seen holding a stuffed toy and reportedly expressed discomfort over a previous visit from someone who had come bearing an expensive gift while she was absent. Moments later, she muted the stream, and gunshots rang out off-camera.

However, the video ended abruptly after an unidentified individual was seen picking up her phone, their face briefly captured on the stream. Authorities have yet to name a suspect, and no arrests have been made.

READ ALSO:

Following her tragic demise, many have reignited outrage over violence against women in Mexico, a country where an estimated 10 women are killed daily, according to rights groups.

Activists and fans have taken to social media to mourn the influencer and demand justice using hashtags such as #JusticiaParaValeria and #NiUnaMenos.

As investigations continue, prosecutors in Jalisco have called for the public’s help in providing information that could lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator.

Watch the video below;

https://x.com/hidalguensedg/status/1922834095693869266?s=46

