Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Mencho’ Buried In Golden Coffin

Infamous Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho”, was buried in a golden casket by his family on Monday. The cartel leader died after being wounded in a firefight between his bodyguards and Mexican special forces personnel deployed to capture him in late February.

The 59-year-old founder of the feared Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was the country’s mostwanted man, while the US had offered a $15m (£11.2m) reward for information leading to his arrest.

His death triggered widespread retaliatory violence in which cartel members set fire to vehicles and blockaded roads across 20 Mexican states, reports the BBC.

Members of the National Guard were out in force to prevent fresh violence from breaking out during the colourful funeral near Guadalajara in Jalisco state, a stronghold for the cartel.