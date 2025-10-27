MEWELA Pushes Women’s Empowerment, Purposeful Living

The Men and Women in Ecclesiastical Leadership Alliance (MEWELA) Global is pushing for women’s emancipation.

The non-faith-biased movement stressed the place of women in family and nation-building, making reference to women being excellent administrators ,as a significant number of banks and other corporate organisations in Nigeria and other countries are headed by women.

At a press briefing after its women’s international conference at the Abundant Life Gospel Church in Agege, Lagos, the group also stressed the need to help youths discover and maximise their potential.

The women’s conference precedes the Youth Convention and Ministers’ Conference from October 29 to 30 and crusade on October 31 in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State chapter.

The Convener/International President, MEWELA Global, Archbishop Olufunmilayo Olufemi and former Lagos Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), who is also the MEWELA National President, Apostle Enyinannya Okwuonu, said the main vision of the movement was to unite Christians and for soul winning.