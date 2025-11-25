Metuh Preaches Tolerance, Forbearance On 60th Birthday

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has urged Nigerians to embrace tolerance, forbearance, and an accommodating spirit as essential components of nation-building.

Speaking ahead of his 60th birthday on Friday, Metuh emphasized the need for national healing, noting that the current administration should allow room for criticism and dissent.

Metuh observed that while democracy in Nigeria faces challenges, the country has made significant progress.

He particularly called on leaders, business executives, and political actors to be more tolerant of young people engaging in new media. “Whatever excitement, zeal, or criticism they express online, it should be tolerated. There is no need to clamp down on or arrest people for what they do on social media,” he said.

Reflecting on his former party, Metuh stressed the importance of a credible opposition. He urged the PDP, as well as other parties including the Labour Party, ADC, and YPP, to hold the government accountable based on policies and programs. “This is the only way democracy can thrive, and it encourages government performance,” he added.

Though Metuh had previously announced his resignation from partisan politics, he revealed that he would soon return to active political engagement.

“Immediately after my birthday, it will be clear that I am participating in this democracy at a deeper level, ensuring we strengthen democratic processes in the country,” he said.