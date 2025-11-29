Metu Pays N10m Medical Bills Of Unizik Teaching Hospital Patients

…Donates Care Funds For Septuagint

The former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has settled the medical bills of patients at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, to the tune of N10 million.

Similarly, Metu also donated care funds for aged men and women in the area from the age of 75 and above as part of the endowment of 50 per cent of his assets for charity and benevolence.

This was part of the activities marking his 60th birthday celebration at his country home, Otolo, in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state.

High point of the series of birthday activities which commenced on Thursday was Friday’s endowing of hundreds of millions of Naira for various philanthropic gestures including clearance of the medical bills of indebted patients at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, care-funds to old people who are 75 years old and above as well as cash gifts and other essential items to widows and the physically challenged persons in Nnewi.

Metuh also put smiles on the faces of the people as he donated bags of rice and other food items, distributed economic empowerment items including grinding machines, sewing machines, vulcanising pumping machines, generator sets and hairdressing equipment worth millions of Naira in addition to cash grants to petty traders, artisans and skilled persons in Nnewi and its environs.

The 60th birthday celebration commenced with a Thanksgiving Holy Mass by the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye, at Metuh’s compound in Umuanuka Otolo Nnewi.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service, Chief Metuh expressed gratitude to God for his grace and mercies in the last six decades, adding that his philanthropic activities were part of his age-long decision to always give back to humanity and touch lives in appreciation of God’s blessings in his life.

He also announced that 50% of his Assets is committed to charity and benevolence.

Metuh used the occasion to admonish the younger generation about life, stating that; I would advise the young ones to taking life easier because what will be, will be,” he said.

Ahead of the main event, Metuh on Thursday visited the Old Priests’ home at the Blessed Iwene Tansi Priest Centre, where Chief Metuh donated various food items and a cash gift to take care of their medications.

He also visited the Nnewi Correctional Centre, where he donated food items and other essential supplies to the inmates. He announced a scholarship programme for inmates at the University level while paying off the fines for those held for minor offences.

Chief Metuh also commissioned a water project, which he constructed at the Centre and promised to build a world-class skill acquisition centre in the Facility, immediately he received the necessary approval and permission from the authorities.

He also visited the children with special needs and disabilities at St Andrew’s Church, DCC Nnewi, where he distributed wheelchairs, crutches, mattresses, food items, toiletries and made a cash donation to take care of their sundry needs.

Metuh’s 60th birthday celebration is expected to climax with a church service on Sunday in Abuja