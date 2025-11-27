Metu Announces Scholarship Scheme For Five Nnewi Correction Center Inmates

Former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metu, has announced a scholarship scheme for five inmates of the Nnewi Correction Center in Anambra State, aimed at taking them through to university education.

Metu also flagged off the sinking of a water borehole at the Correction Center to address the lack of portable drinking water for inmates.

Making the announcement in Nnewi as part of the activities marking his 60th birthday, Metu recalled that he had once been an inmate himself and understands the challenges of being behind bars. However, he encouraged the inmates not to lose hope.

“I have come here to give you hope. For those of you who are minor offenders, I will expedite action in securing your bail. I have also established a scholarship scheme that will train five inmates of this Correction Center up to the university level. I know you also face challenges related to access to good drinking water, which is why I am commissioning a borehole here at Nnewi Correction Center,” he said.

Metu urged the inmates to stay mentally and spiritually strong despite being confined. “Though your body is here, let your soul remain free. Your soul shall be where you want it to be when you come out of here. I have been in your shoes, and today I am here to celebrate my 60th birthday with you,” he added.

As part of his birthday celebrations, Metu also visited the Old Rev. Fathers’ Home in Nnewi and St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, where he donated gift items, food, and wheelchairs to physically challenged individuals.